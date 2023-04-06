Tigers still in high spirits after losing home opener

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Tigers lost 6-3 to the Red Sox at their home opener in Comerica Park on Thursday, April 6.

Over 44,000 Tigers fans gathered for the Detroit Tigers home opener against the Red Sox at Comerica Park.

The Tigers were coming in off their impressive 2-1 series win over the Houston Astros. On Thursday, the opening day party started with some roaring Tigers offense.

Tigers catcher Jake Rodgers already had a home run in the Tigers first series with the Rays. Thursday, Rodgers got the Detroit crowd on their feet with a two-run homer for the Tigers to open the game up 2-0. Then, of course, Miguel Cabrera in his final ever opening day with the Tigers nabbed an RBI single in the third to increase the Tigers’ lead. Unfortunately, Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall would each blast one out of the now closer outfield walls of Comerica, and the Red Sox would pull away, winning 6-3 on Thursday.

However, the Tigers are still in high spirits even after a tough loss.

“Obviously it’s ‘win the game’ first and catching’s first but I worked hard last year. I always wanted to kind of be the guy that scores some runs for the boys. Obviously, that’s huge for the team. But yeah, putting together good at-bats, just trying to find the barrel and hit the ball as hard as I can. It’s hard to field hard-hit balls so, yeah, I’m happy with it,” Rogers said.

“Just the energy walking in here, what time did I get here, 8 a.m. this morning, super high, music was playing, smiles on everyone’s faces. We lost but we’re not going to worry about that. We’re going to come out in two days and we’re going to come back with energy and hopefully win a baseball game,” Tigers outfielder Riley Greene said.

The Tigers will get a much-needed day off on Friday before coming back to Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 looking to get one back against Boston.

