Tigers to host Red Sox in home opener Thursday

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park
By Seth Wells
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is Opening Day in Detroit as the Tigers are getting ready to host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

There are a lot of changes that fans can expect to see if they are headed to Comerica Park. There are brand new lights at the park that fans will notice especially at night. The fences have also been brought in around the outfield. The fences have been a hot topic of conversation for years as some fans and even players complained about the park being too friendly to pitchers.

The Tigers (2-4) started the season with two series on the road. They started the year off by getting swept by the Rays and then won their most recent series against the Astros in Houston, TX.

Spencer Turnbull is set to take the mound for the Tigers. The Red Sox will send lefty Chris Sale to the mound. Both Turnbull and Sale started the season with poor performances in their first starts.

News 10 will have live coverage of Opening Day throughout Thursday.

