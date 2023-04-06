Tigers fans celebrate home opener in Detroit

Fans get to Comerica Park and fire up the grills at 6:00 A.M.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - As the minutes count down toward first pitch in Detroit, fans chitter with anticipation before the Tigers host the Boston Red Sox for their first home game of the 2023 season.

Hear from Tigers fans young and old, as well as Radio Play-by-Play man Dan Dickerson, as Detroit celebrates the start of another baseball season.

