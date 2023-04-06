Staudt’s Rising Stars: Solomon Laguire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Solomon Laguire from Olivet.

He’s on the Olivet Folkstyle Wrestling Club, participated in 10 tournaments and won a gold medal.

