Staudt on Sports LIVE: Recapping the Tigers home opener

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to recap the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park. Plus we look at the future of Michigan State women’s basketball under new head coach Robyn Fralick, we check in on the Master’s Tournament, and preview the Frozen Four.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
2 killed, 6 hospitalized in East Lansing crash
Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Mason man in custody after undercover sexual predator sting
Christian Katan Mansoor
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

Taylor Gattoni takes "Eat 'em up, Tigers!" literally when she talks to Comerica Park's...
Previewing the eats at Comerica Park for the Tigers Home Opener
The News 10 Sports Team is in the D as the Tigers get ready to open the 2023 season.
Preparations underway at Comerica Park for Tigers Opening Day
Flooding pushes MSU softball games to Davenport University
Tigers to host Red Sox in home opener Thursday
Tigers to host Red Sox in home opener Thursday