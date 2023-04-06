‘Serious crash’ closes Lake Lansing, Coolidge intersection in East Lansing

Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene.
A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East Lansing on April 5, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in East Lansing closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. The East Lansing Police Department said it is working on a “serious car accident,” at the scene.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Related: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

