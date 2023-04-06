In My View: Danny Litwhiler to be honored at Jackson Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Danny Litwhiler coached baseball for 29 years at Michigan State, replacing the iconic John Kobs.

Litwhiler came from Florida State in the early 70s, and his career was more than coaching - he invented baseball products still used today - the radar gun to measure pitch speed and diamond grit to get rid of mud after rain delays, among other products. He is going into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame on July 7 at Jackson Field in Lansing, and it’s a shame he has passed away because he would have enjoyed his enshrinement to the hilt.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.