In My View: Danny Litwhiler to be honored at Jackson Field

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Danny Litwhiler coached baseball for 29 years at Michigan State, replacing the iconic John Kobs.

Litwhiler came from Florida State in the early 70s, and his career was more than coaching - he invented baseball products still used today - the radar gun to measure pitch speed and diamond grit to get rid of mud after rain delays, among other products. He is going into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame on July 7 at Jackson Field in Lansing, and it’s a shame he has passed away because he would have enjoyed his enshrinement to the hilt.

More: In My View

