Mountie Ground Coffee Cafe paves way to employment for students with learning disabilities

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Navigating life with a learning disability is a challenge, and it can be even more daunting when it comes to finding employment. However, a school in Jackson is paving the way for students with learning disabilities to gain hands-on employment and skill-building opportunities.

Judy Osterberg, a special education teacher at Northwest High School, has been teaching students with learning disabilities for 17 years.

“I still love coming to work every day,” Osterberg said. “We try to get them involved in whatever we can.”

Recently, Osterberg added a new subject to her teaching repertoire: coffee. She and her students opened the Mountie Ground Coffee Cafe, which is fully operated by students with learning disabilities to prepare them for future jobs.

“Everybody loves coffee,” Osterberg said. “We want them to get hands-on employment skill-building opportunities, and what better way to do that than to have it in our building?”

The Superintendent for Northwest Community Schools, Geoff Bontrager, was the first person in line to get a cup.

“I am honored to have the first cup of coffee - the first cup of joe here at Mountie Coffee Cafe,” Bontrager said.

Bontrager added that this is what education is all about, “to try to meet the needs of all kids regardless of what their ability levels are.”

The Mountie Ground Coffee Cafe has created a win-win situation for everybody involved. While one person is getting a good cup of coffee, another is gaining life experience.

The school hopes others adopt inclusive programs like this one.

