Michigan residents on high alert for flooding after recent storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents across Michigan are concerned about flooding after several major storms hit the area.

DisasterMD Restoration Services, a local disaster restoration company, is urging residents to take preventative measures to avoid flood damage. However, if flooding does occur, there are steps homeowners can take to manage the situation.

Related: Flood safety tips to protect your home and family

Julia Hargis, a general contractor at DisasterMD Restoration Services, suggests that homeowners should inspect the exterior of their homes for signs of foundation issues before it floods. These signs include crumbling bricks, falling concrete and cracks, which can lead to flooding in basements or lower levels.

Hargis also recommends an air quality test for every household.

“Which is going to measure spore count outside of your home and inside of your home to see if you have an elevated count,” Hargis said. “And that would be indicative that you have some type of water damage issue going on.”

To make flood damage more manageable, Hargis suggests using plastic totes for storage instead of cardboard boxes and keeping items off the ground to prevent them from getting damaged. Faulty drain systems, broken pipes, and damaged foundations are the most common causes of home floods, but Hargis recommends repairing leaks immediately, staying on top of gutter maintenance, and filling in cracks where needed to prevent future damage.

By taking these preventative measures and being proactive, residents can help mitigate flood damage and ensure their safety.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.