Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The ledges of Grand Ledge are a beloved landmark of the city; they even inspired its name.

When members of the community thought there might be a fresh break in one of the prehistoric rock formations, it raised some concern on social media. Some people speculated that the break may have been caused by rock climbers at Oak Park. Others thought a portion of the ledge could have been taken down by the heavy rain that recently hit Mid-Michigan.

In reality, the break is likely many years old, according to Eaton County Naturalist and Operations Manager Jackie Blanc. She said, based on her observation, the break is old. But considering how important the formations are to the thousands of people who come to enjoy them every year, she wasn’t surprised to see the upset online.

“The concern is, if they keep breaking a part, or if people damage them in a way by carving on them, or climbing in places that they shouldn’t,” she said. “that those things hurry up the natural process of erosion, and eventually, the ledges could potentially be gone.”

The ledges are sedimentary rock formations, Blanc said, and that means they’re quite difficult to take down, but they can be eroded overtime by the elements. Human interception only serves to speed this process up, so Blanc said it’s crucial that people follow best practices for preservation.

“I think it’s really important to keep these natural places,” she said. “For us, for the wildlife; I think it makes a stronger community.”

Grand Ledge resident Sandra Datema said she often takes her friends and family to the ledges to enjoy their natural beauty. When she saw a picture of the break on a Grand Ledge community Facebook group, it opened her eyes to how delicate nature can be.

“In Fitzgerald Park, there are signs that say, please don’t walk or climb, because it erodes over time,” she said. “So the break actually made it real. That, no, this really can deteriorate.”

Both Datema and Blanc urge people to do their part so the ledges can be observed for years to come. Visitors can spot the ledges on natural trails in both Oak Park and Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge. Blanc said there are some portions of Oak Park where climbing is acceptable, but it’s not allowed on any of the Fitzgerald trails.

