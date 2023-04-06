Lansing Lugnuts players to benefit from minor league pay increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minor league baseball players, including members of the Lansing Lugnuts, are set to receive a significant pay raise following the announcement of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Mac Lardner and Kumar Nambiar, two players for the Lansing Lugnuts, expressed their excitement about the increase in pay, which they believe is long overdue.

“For me personally, it’s going to allow me to train more in the off-season,” Lardner said. “Especially, if I don’t have to get a second job to cover myself.”

Nambiar, who was involved in the new negotiations, said things will only get better.

“As negotiations continued on, I continued to be involved and the most important part for us was to give player feedback,” Nambiar said.

That feedback has led to the change, said Lugnuts announcer Jesse Goldberg-Strassler.

“The housing situation is so much better, the transportation, the facilities have improved so much since when I first joined the Lansing Lugnuts,” Goldberg-Strassler said.

The pay raise is a historic moment for minor league baseball players, as salaries that used to be as low as $11,000 are now almost double that amount.

“Even though it’s gotten better, there is still not a ton of money in the minor leagues,” Lardner said. “It’s certainly for the passion I have always loved baseball and I am going to keep playing until I can’t anymore.”

Baseball players across the country will see a significant change to their compensation for a sport they live and love.

The Lansing Lugnuts will hold their first home game against Western Michigan next week.

