LAFCU, Lansing community raise funds to help local high school senior attend prom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Cooper, an American-born son of a Haitian refugee single mother, received a check for $1,120 from LAFCU Thursday morning to cover his prom costs.

The credit union, along with other community donors, including Centennial Group and Lansing Church of God in Christ, have adopted Eric and have been supporting him in various ways. He caught the attention of Lance Rhines, who does business with LAFCU. Lance encouraged the credit union to help out Eric, who is a soccer-playing and hard-working student. LAFCU helped Eric get a car for practices and work, and the employees of the credit union raised money to send Eric to prom.

“We just had the idea, he’s such a great kid, we identify the bright future that Eric has before him,” said LAFCU Chief Human Resources Officer Robyn Howell. “We just wanted to provide an opportunity for him to really have the best prom experience as possible.”

Eric recently received a full-ride scholarship to Great Lakes Christian College, where he will begin studies in the fall.

