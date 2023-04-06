Jackson organization directly connects the homeless to resources

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson has spent a lot of time and effort trying to help people get off the streets. Housing, social security, food, you name it. Things we may take for granted in everyday life.

“I had a food card before and they cancelled on me,” said Dale Marks.

Dale Marks has been homeless for years. He said he had a Bridge Card for food benefits and didn’t know it was cancelled until he used it at a local Kroger.

“I don’t know what to do,” said Marks.

“That’s another thing they’re lost, they’re in survivor mode,” said Tracie Jo Sutliff.

“I don’t know why they cancelled it.”

Tracie Jo Sutliff works with the Jackson Housing Commission. She brought Marks and others to get resources. Organizations like Residents in Action provide a boot-on-the-ground approach. They started back in 2020, wanting to help those at a disadvantage.

“We have relationships with the population of people that we serve. So they trust us so they come to us when they have a need and we gather our partners in the community and we have to serve their needs,” said Myeshia Jones.

Myeshia Jones is one of the founders of Residents in Action. She agrees with the Jackson Mayor who says those who need help the most, often don’t get it.

“I think we have to work harder meeting people where they are. Whether that be as individuals or physically where they are meeting and where they are, and making sure that we bring the resources outside the four walls that we call our offices and bring those resources directly to the people,” said Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney.

“I just don’t know what to do out here. just trying to live,” said Marks.

Those without shelter find it difficult to access resources. One thing activists said is missing is trust in those helping.

“Now we’re breaking those barriers down. we’re really creating trust so folks who are any will feel comfortable and safe coming to the places where the resources are,” said Jones.

Other barriers include transportation and the hours of operation, and the process to obtain housing.

“They always ask for an application fee and a lot of them can’t afford an application fee so for them to come down to one event like this for them to get resources and connections without the application fee because that turns a lot of the homeless away,” said Christopher Moss.

Moss came looking for housing options so he can find a home of his own. For those who call the streets home, “just trying to survive right now,” said Marks.

In a world of opportunities, but just so happens to be out of reach. Residents in Action’s passion and goal is to help those in Jackson, but they want to find residents who are in action in other communities and open the conversation about helping others.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.