Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame if needed. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 8.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
2 killed, 6 hospitalized in East Lansing crash
Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Mason man in custody after undercover sexual predator sting
Christian Katan Mansoor
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Hagadorn-Haslett intersection in East Lansing
Hagadorn-Haslett intersection in East Lansing closed for signal maintenance
A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the...
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, shakes hands with Taiwanese President Tsai...
China vows ‘forceful’ measures after US-Taiwan meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
Jill Biden keeps ‘EGGucation’ theme for Easter Egg Roll