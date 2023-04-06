Hagadorn-Haslett intersection in East Lansing closed for signal maintenance

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing reports the Hagadorn-Haslett intersection will be closed Thursday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

The intersection will reopen to traffic after 6 p.m., according to officials.

The intersection closure is part of a traffic signal modification project.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours and seek an alternate route during the work. Community members with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.