GHOST arrests man accused of grooming, raping child

Camaron Hall
Camaron Hall(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) for allegedly grooming and raping a child.

Camaron Lee Hall, 28 of Mt. Morris, groomed and abused an 11-year-old family member, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said, adding that Hall was the father of a blended family of nine children, all under the age of 13.

Swanson said Hall groomed the victim in secret and used separation tactics, like isolating the victim from the family. Swanson added that the abuse happened as early as October 2022.

The victim and their relatives contacted GHOST on April 1, according to Swanson.

GHOST operatives knew Hall probably had a firearm and that he was on the run, but GHOST was able to use technology to locate Hall at the Rally’s in Vienna Township, Swanson said.

The arrest happened quickly with Hall being arrested that Saturday. Hall was compliant, Swanson said, adding that in conversation, it was evident that he was not remorseful.

Hall was charged with 26 counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, which Swanson said are all life offenses.

Hall also took the victim to Kentucky on a seven-day business trip, making him an “interstate child sexual predator”, and more charges could be added because the investigation is ongoing, according to Swanson.

Swanson said that others could be facing charges “if they knew it and didn’t stop it.”

The victim is doing fine and is in the aftercare program, Swanson added.

Hall was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on Wednesday, April 5.

His bond was set at $260,000 and he is due back in court on April 13 for a probable cause conference.

