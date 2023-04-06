Gas leak results in Barry County gas lines temporary disconnect

HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy crews will temporarily disconnect homes and businesses from the natural gas system, starting early Thursday morning in the Hastings area.

A leak on a high-pressure gas line in nearby Nashville is causing the need for a disconnect of about 4,500 customers.

The goal is to restore service by the end of the weekend.

Natural gas workers will be required to relight customers’ pilot lights and continue going door to door until they safely restore natural gas service to everyone.

The energy provider is responding to a leak on a six-inch steel gas main under the Thornapple River. The leak caused a loss of pressure on the natural gas system that started affecting customers in the Hastings area on Wednesday night.

There’s no indication initially what caused the natural gas leak. Consumers Energy will continue to investigate the situation.

