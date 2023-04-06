Gas leak results in Barry County gas lines temporary disconnect

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy crews will temporarily disconnect homes and businesses from the natural gas system, starting early Thursday morning in the Hastings area.

A leak on a high-pressure gas line in nearby Nashville is causing the need for a disconnect of about 4,500 customers.

The goal is to restore service by the end of the weekend.

Natural gas workers will be required to relight customers’ pilot lights and continue going door to door until they safely restore natural gas service to everyone.

The energy provider is responding to a leak on a six-inch steel gas main under the Thornapple River. The leak caused a loss of pressure on the natural gas system that started affecting customers in the Hastings area on Wednesday night.

There’s no indication initially what caused the natural gas leak. Consumers Energy will continue to investigate the situation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
2 killed, 6 hospitalized in East Lansing crash
Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Mason man in custody after undercover sexual predator sting
Christian Katan Mansoor
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at the forecast for Michigan’s...
Beautiful weather for a state holiday and what’s on Studio 10
Taylor Gattoni takes "Eat 'em up, Tigers!" literally when she talks to Comerica Park's...
Previewing the eats at Comerica Park for the Tigers Home Opener
The News 10 Sports Team is in the D as the Tigers get ready to open the 2023 season.
Preparations underway at Comerica Park for Tigers Opening Day
U.S Defense Dept. contract awarded for MSU chip-testing