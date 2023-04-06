Flooding pushes MSU softball games to Davenport University
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s upcoming B1G softball series against Iowa has been relocated to Caledonia, Michigan due to flooding at Old College Field and Secchia Stadium.
The Spartans will take on the Hawkeyes for a three-game series from the Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex on the campus of Davenport University.
UPDATED SCHEDULE
Friday, April 7 – Caledonia, Mich. – Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex
11:00 a.m. – vs. Iowa
Sunday, April 9 – Caledonia, Mich. – Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex
11:00 a.m. – vs. Iowa (doubleheader)
