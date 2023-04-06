Flooding pushes MSU softball games to Davenport University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s upcoming B1G softball series against Iowa has been relocated to Caledonia, Michigan due to flooding at Old College Field and Secchia Stadium. 

The Spartans will take on the Hawkeyes for a three-game series from the Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex on the campus of Davenport University. 

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Friday, April 7 – Caledonia, Mich. – Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex

11:00 a.m. – vs. Iowa 

Sunday, April 9 – Caledonia, Mich. – Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex

11:00 a.m. – vs. Iowa (doubleheader)

