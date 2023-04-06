Flooding pushes MSU softball games to Davenport University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s upcoming B1G softball series against Iowa has been relocated to Caledonia, Michigan due to flooding at Old College Field and Secchia Stadium.

The Spartans will take on the Hawkeyes for a three-game series from the Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex on the campus of Davenport University.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Friday, April 7 – Caledonia, Mich. – Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex

11:00 a.m. – vs. Iowa

Sunday, April 9 – Caledonia, Mich. – Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex

11:00 a.m. – vs. Iowa (doubleheader)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.