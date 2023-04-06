First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area rivers in the Lansing area continue to be high and in some cases minor flooding is underway. You can find the latest river information on this link: https://www.wilx.com/weather/alerts/

We have an extended period of dry weather ahead that will allow the swollen rivers to recede. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected each day into the middle of next week.

High temperatures today will be near 50º and Saturday we return to the mid 50s Our warming trend continues with the 60s for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 7, 2023

Average High: 54º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1929

Lansing Record Low: -2° 1982

Jackson Record High: 82º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 3º 1982

