First Alert Weather Forecast

First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area rivers in the Lansing area continue to be high and in some cases minor flooding is underway. You can find the latest river information on this link: https://www.wilx.com/weather/alerts/

We have an extended period of dry weather ahead that will allow the swollen rivers to recede. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected each day into the middle of next week.

High temperatures today will be near 50º and Saturday we return to the mid 50s Our warming trend continues with the 60s for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 7, 2023

  • Average High: 54º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 81° 1929
  • Lansing Record Low: -2° 1982
  • Jackson Record High: 82º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 3º 1982

