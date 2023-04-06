FBI announces charges in public corruption scheme

Charges include conspiracy to commit bribery.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan James A. Tarasca to announce charges in a public corruption scheme.

Charges include conspiracy to commit bribery.

Rick Johnson accepted multiple bribes while serving as chair of the medical marijuana board. Those bribes exceeded $100,000.

The companies involved are not being named by the Department of Justice.

