East Lansing City Council encourages residents to let lawns grow for ‘No Mow May’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The “No Mow May” movement that gained popularity in the United Kingdom in 2019 has made its way to Mid-Michigan.

The East Lansing City Council has approved a voluntary resolution that puts on hold the city’s six-inch grass restriction during the month of May. The goal is to create a habitat for emerging pollinators that are threatened by a loss in habitat and pesticides. The idea behind “No Mow May” is to allow for natural growth, which provides a vital food source for pollinators such as dandelions and clovers.

“In our urban and suburban environments, nectar and pollen are in short supply in the early spring,” said Cliff Walls, an environmental specialist with the City of East Lansing Public Works. “When emerging pollinators come out looking for food, a lot of plants we sometimes refer to as weeds - like dandelion and clover - that is a vital food source for them. By letting the lawn grow a little bit longer in that critical time period, it provides a food source for pollinators.”

The initiative is completely voluntary, and community members can choose what works best for them.

However, those who sign up online will receive a yard sign showing their support for “No Mow May.”

More information can be found on the City of East Lansing’s official website.

