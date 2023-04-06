Clinton County instructs recyclers to ‘keep them clean, keep them sorted’

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -The Clinton County Department of Waste Management is reminding residents to take the time to properly sort their recyclables into the proper containers at the rural drop off sites.

The county asks clients to keep the cost of recycling down by making sure what is put into the bin can be recycled.

Acceptable materials include all colored glass bottles & jars, metal cans, household plastic bottles, tubs, and jugs numbered #1, #2 & #5 (NO Styrofoam, NO clamshells and NO plastic bags), newspapers, magazines, office paper, junk mail, cardboard and boxboard (NO waxy coated freezer boxes).

The Rural Recycling Sites are located in Fowler and Maple Rapids. The Clinton County Department of Waste Management says they have seen an increase in contamination specifically at the Fowler drop off site.

You can contact the recycling office at (989) 224-5186 or email recycle@clinton-county.org.

