Brighton placed under water boil advisory ‘until further notice’
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Brighton has been placed under a water boil advisory Thursday.
According to city officials, the City of Brighton’s water supply lost pressure and the water may have been contaminated by bacteria.
Residents are urged to not drink water without boiling for at least one minute and letting it cool or to drink bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
City officials said the problem is expected to be resolved in two-to-three days.
