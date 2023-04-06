Beautiful weather for a state holiday and what’s on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at the forecast for Michigan’s unofficially official holiday, Tigers Opening Day! Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.