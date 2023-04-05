Wednesday welcomes severe weather as a First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Humidity, warmth, and unstable air lead to an enhanced risk for severe weather, making Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks it all down at the Now Desk.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 5, 2023

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1873
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 80º 1921
  • Jackson Record Low: 13º 1995

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help with subject ID in alleged building hit-and-run
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Lansing’s baseball season begins with 15th annual Crosstown Showdown
Lansing’s baseball season begins with 15th annual Crosstown Showdown