Weather Impacts Wednesday Spartan Softball/Baseball Games

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Due to flood projections, current conditions and forecasted weather for the afternoon, Michigan State baseball and softball’s previously scheduled contests for Wednesday, April 5 will not proceed as planned.

Michigan State softball has rescheduled its home game against Michigan for Wednesday, April 12 in what will be the first meeting between first-year head coaches Sharonda McDonald-Kelley and Bonnie Tholl.

A possible make-up date for Spartan baseball’s game against Bowling Green will be announced at a later date.

