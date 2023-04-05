Weather Impacts Wednesday Spartan Softball/Baseball Games

The game will be made up Wednesday, April 12
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Due to flood projections, current conditions and forecasted weather for the afternoon, Michigan State baseball and softball’s previously scheduled contests for Wednesday, April 5 will not proceed as planned.

Michigan State softball has rescheduled its home game against Michigan for Wednesday, April 12 in what will be the first meeting between first-year head coaches Sharonda McDonald-Kelley and Bonnie Tholl.

A possible make-up date for Spartan baseball’s game against Bowling Green will be announced at a later date.

