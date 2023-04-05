Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of abortion ban

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join doctors, advocates of reproductive access, and lawmakers in Birmingham to repeal the 1931 abortion ban.

The bill signing comes after Michiganders turned out in record numbers to get Proposal 3 on the ballot and voted to enshrine reproductive freedom into the state constitution.

