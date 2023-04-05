Trial date set for suspect in deadly Jackson shooting outside party store

If convicted, Leandrew Martin faces the possibility of life in prison.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A trial date has been set for the suspect accused of a deadly shooting outside a Jackson party store in 2022.

Leandrew Martin was charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in Jackson. He is expected to be in court April 24.

The shooting happened Aug. 28, 2022 on West Biddle Street, near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. Markeithis Smith died at the scene after reportedly being shot in the head.

Shortly after the shooting, police identified Martin as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Jackson, Mississippi several days later.

If convicted, Martin faces the possibility of life in prison.

