Staudt on Sports LIVE: It’s a baseball-filled Wednesday!

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in...
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in high school basketball, and more.
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to recap the Crosstown Showdown between the Lansing Lugnuts and Michigan State Spartans and we check in on the Tigers for game three in Houston.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help with subject ID in alleged building hit-and-run

Latest News

Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to recap the Crosstown Showdown between the Lansing Lugnuts and...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: It’s a baseball-filled Wednesday!
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Weather Impacts Wednesday Spartan Softball/Baseball Games
The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that former Western Michigan University...
Coaching greats Decker and Litwhiler to be inducted into Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Spartan Catherine Parenteau on top of the pickleball world
Former Spartan Catherine Parenteau on top of the pickleball world