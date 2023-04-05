Staudt on Sports LIVE: It’s a baseball-filled Wednesday!
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to recap the Crosstown Showdown between the Lansing Lugnuts and Michigan State Spartans and we check in on the Tigers for game three in Houston.
More:
- Lansing’s baseball season begins with 15th annual Crosstown Showdown
- Former Spartan Catherine Parenteau on top of the pickleball world
- Coaching greats Decker and Litwhiler to be inducted into Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame
- Weather Impacts Wednesday Spartan Softball/Baseball Games
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.