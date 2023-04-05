Sparrow Health lifting some mask requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After more than three years of covering our faces in health care, things are starting to turn around.

Sparrow Health is no longer requiring face masks in the public areas of its buildings. They said this is a historic milestone, but it doesn’t come without a few exceptions.

Masks will no longer be required in Sparrow’s cafeterias, hallways, and waiting areas. However masks are still required for visiting patients, and for patients who are seeking care for respiratory illnesses.

Sparrow staff is still required to mask up when providing direct patient care.

They aren’t totally leaving masks behind, but they said it’s a positive step that symbolizes recovery.

“I’ve been asked, ‘When are we going to lift the mask restriction?’ If I had a dollar for each time,” said Dr. Paul Entler through laughter, “but it really is a momentous day for us here at Sparrow.”

Entler leads Sparrow’s medical staff as their Chief Clinical Officer. He said mask requirement changes have been in the works since November. They kept the mask requirement during RSV and flu season, but Entler said now it’s time to relax those measures.

“For me it’s not a sigh of relief, but it’s like, now we can continue to recover, all of us,” Entler said. “Not just in the health care sector, but all of us as a community, and a region.”

He said after more than three years of death, isolation, and stress, we’re finally in a place where Sparrow feels confident in this decision. Since January 2022, Entler said COVID cases in Mid-Michigan are down 92%, COVID deaths are down over 80% and new hospitalizations are down nearly 80%.

“Even though we’ve talked about this since November, it still hasn’t really hit me,” Entler said. “As I walked up the stairs, you know I had my mask and I still have my mask right here.”

Patients share that feeling, while also wanting to air on the side of caution.

“I guess I didn’t realize it was lifted because I was just in there and everybody still had masks on everywhere,” said Shyanne Junker, a Sparrow Patient.

Patients that spoke with News 10 say it feels premature, with the horrors of the pandemic fresh in their minds. They also say they don’t know if they’ll ever stop wearing masks in hospitals.

“I think we’re all still a little hesitant at the end of the day, especially around this time of the year, it’s still flu season so. I definitely believe they should still be wearing masks.” said Eric Lopez, a Sparrow Patient.

Entler said employees can help answer questions about the new mask guidance once they arrive at Sparrow. They will also still provide free masks, for people who would like one.

Henry Ford Health Systems, McLaren, and Memorial Healthcare are still requiring masks in their buildings.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.