Police across Michigan crack down on distracted driving

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police departments across Michigan have joined forces for the “U Drive, U Text, You Pay” initiative in an effort to curb distracted driving.

This comes as Michigan lawmakers debate a proposed “hands-free” driving package.

The “U Drive, U Text, You Pay” initiative will run throughout the month of April and drivers caught looking at their phone while driving will receive a $100 ticket. A second offense will result in double the fine and points on their license.

Saginaw Police Officer Chad Wortman said that distracted driving puts not only the driver at risk but also others on the road.

“The driver takes their eyes off the road to check a text or scroll through social media and they end up hurting somebody,” Wortman said. “You can see if somebody’s head is down, if they are looking at their lap or whatever it is. They try to hide it the best they can but we see that.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are more than 325,000 serious injuries every year across the country from distracted driving crashes.

