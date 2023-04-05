Owosso City Manager rescues injured duck found on City Hall lawn

It’s one lucky duck
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city manager of Owosso earned a feather in his cap after he helped rescue an injured duck Tuesday night.

According to city officials, Nathan Henne was leaving work when he spotted the injured duck on the City Hall lawn. After a quick web search, Henne discovered the website of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which lists licensed wildlife rehabilitators. He located a duck sanctuary in Holt and knowing it was properly licensed and not run by quacks, he and his wife transported the injured duck to the facility.

According to the rehab center that took the duck under its wing, the injured bird is expected to recover quickly.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help with subject ID in alleged building hit-and-run

Latest News

Police across Michigan crack down on distracted driving
Police across Michigan crack down on distracted driving
art supplies generic
High school artists compete for chance to display work in US Capitol
Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
Sparrow Health lifting some mask requirements