Owosso City Manager rescues injured duck found on City Hall lawn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city manager of Owosso earned a feather in his cap after he helped rescue an injured duck Tuesday night.

According to city officials, Nathan Henne was leaving work when he spotted the injured duck on the City Hall lawn. After a quick web search, Henne discovered the website of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which lists licensed wildlife rehabilitators. He located a duck sanctuary in Holt and knowing it was properly licensed and not run by quacks, he and his wife transported the injured duck to the facility.

According to the rehab center that took the duck under its wing, the injured bird is expected to recover quickly.

