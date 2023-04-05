In My View: MSU’s unsung quarterback Brian Hoyer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brian Hoyer, one of MSU’s most unsung quarterbacks, has had an incredible NFL career in my view.

At age 37, he has just signed a two-year contract with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, his eighth NFL team. If nothing else, he will have a tremendous pension once he hangs it all up for good.

By not playing very much, he was healthy enough to keep signing all these deals which will only give him more money down the road once he does retire.

