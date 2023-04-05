MSU and U of M compete in ‘Battle of the Mitten’ blood donation drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and the University of Michigan took their rivalry to a new level on Wednesday as they went head-to-head in the second annual “Battle of the Mitten” blood donation competition.

The goal for both schools was to give the gift of life by encouraging students, faculty and staff to donate blood. The event took place on MSU’s campus, and everyone who signed up to donate blood received a $10 gift card.

All appointment slots for the event were full. The donated blood will be used locally at hospitals such as Sparrow and McLaren.

“The kids did an amazing turnout today. These volunteers that are out here, which are the kids attending MSU, they are always amazing,” said phlebotomist Matt Palmer. “It’s nice being around that environment.”

Organizers were pleased with the response, as they expect to walk away with 60 units of blood.

The event was a success for both universities, demonstrating that even in a heated rivalry, they can come together for a greater cause.

To find out how you can donate, visit Versiti’s official website here.

