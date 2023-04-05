More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of Mid-Michigan are already underwater following heavy rain over the weekend with Meridian Township in particular dealing with flooding for several days.

There are a handful of streets there that have been closed since Saturday because of flooding in the area.

WILX News 10’s Taylor Gattoni was live in Meridian Township Wednesday where areas are impassable and Wednesday’s rain certainly won’t help.

As you’re driving on the roads today keep an eye out for any flooding especially on the side of the road where water can collect easier, pooling leading to large puddles.

Avoid driving through large puddles as your car can feel like it’s hydroplaning and you can lose control of your vehicle.

Andy Kilpatrick Director of Public Service Lansing said ”we’ll see more of that road flooding during significant rains, where this has not been. But there are areas because they don’t drain very well, they’re swampy. Where we have water over roads, [Lansing] River Trail, the river is higher, they’re not expected to crest until early today or tomorrow. So we do have some water issues.”

If you’re driving around Lansing be careful of any flooding Wednesday.

Red Cedar Parkway, south of Frandor, has parts under water and there are other roads closed due to water as well.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help with subject ID in alleged building hit-and-run
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday welcomes severe weather as a First Alert Weather Day
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Lansing’s baseball season begins with 15th annual Crosstown Showdown
Lansing’s baseball season begins with 15th annual Crosstown Showdown