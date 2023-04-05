More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of Mid-Michigan are already underwater following heavy rain over the weekend with Meridian Township in particular dealing with flooding for several days.

There are a handful of streets there that have been closed since Saturday because of flooding in the area.

WILX News 10’s Taylor Gattoni was live in Meridian Township Wednesday where areas are impassable and Wednesday’s rain certainly won’t help.

As you’re driving on the roads today keep an eye out for any flooding especially on the side of the road where water can collect easier, pooling leading to large puddles.

Avoid driving through large puddles as your car can feel like it’s hydroplaning and you can lose control of your vehicle.

Andy Kilpatrick Director of Public Service Lansing said ”we’ll see more of that road flooding during significant rains, where this has not been. But there are areas because they don’t drain very well, they’re swampy. Where we have water over roads, [Lansing] River Trail, the river is higher, they’re not expected to crest until early today or tomorrow. So we do have some water issues.”

If you’re driving around Lansing be careful of any flooding Wednesday.

Red Cedar Parkway, south of Frandor, has parts under water and there are other roads closed due to water as well.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.