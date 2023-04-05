Michigan teen dies in fall from Florida condominium balcony

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WILX) - A Grand Rapids 17-year-old reportedly fell from a fourth floor balcony of a condominium and died in Destin, Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating the fall said he was killed early Tuesday morning.

A person staying at a neighboring condo noticed a body on the ground near an entry way outside a building at 500 Gulf Shore Drive, and called 9-1-1 around 4:08 a.m. for a welfare check, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived, the man was found dead. OCSO Investigators say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the tragic Spring Break death.

