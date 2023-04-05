Mason man in custody after undercover sexual predator sting

(KLTV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lenawee County Sheriff reports two men are in custody for attempting to have sex with an underage girl.

On Tuesday, two men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with what they believed to be an underaged girl, according to officials. An undercover operation on social media led to the arrests of a white male, age 42 from Mason and a white male, age 52 from Ottawa Lake.

The man from Mason will face charges of solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and violation of sex offender registry.

The man from Ottowa Lake will face charges of solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and felony firearm.

The men are in custody at the Lenawee County Jail due to the undercover operation by both the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

Latest News

Adrian police release shooting suspect photos
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join doctors, advocates of reproductive access, and lawmakers in...
Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of abortion ban
City of Jackson holds event connecting homeless to resources
2 dogs taken to animal hospital following Lansing fire
2 dogs taken to animal hospital following Lansing fire