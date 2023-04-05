Mason man in custody after undercover sexual predator sting

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lenawee County Sheriff reports two men are in custody for attempting to have sex with an underage girl.

On Tuesday, two men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with what they believed to be an underaged girl, according to officials. An undercover operation on social media led to the arrests of a white male, age 42 from Mason and a white male, age 52 from Ottawa Lake.

The man from Mason will face charges of solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and violation of sex offender registry.

The man from Ottowa Lake will face charges of solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and felony firearm.

The men are in custody at the Lenawee County Jail due to the undercover operation by both the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

