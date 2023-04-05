Lansing’s baseball season begins with 15th annual Crosstown Showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 15th Annual Crosstown Showdown took place Tuesday night at Jackson Field, bringing baseball season back to the delight of fans.

The Lansing Lugnuts faced off against the Michigan State Spartans in the highly anticipated game. The Lugnuts have dominated the showdown for a decade, but this year’s game saw eager fans supporting both ball clubs.

Fans dressed in their team’s colors filled the stadium, ready to get into mid-season form.

Carter Pattinson, a Lugnuts fan wearing a Michigan State sweatshirt, said, “I’m a really big fan of the Lugnuts and I hope they win tonight. Yeah, I’m a Michigan State fan too.”

Businesses around the stadium also felt the excitement, with nearby restaurants packed leading up to the game.

Rain was on the forecast, and fans were hoping the game wouldn’t be rained out.

Michigan State students showed their support for their home team, saying they love supporting every sports team the school has. They added that the Cross Town Showdown is a fun game for the community.

The first one thousand fans that entered the stadium received a free Lugnuts and Michigan State-themed jersey. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the weather to warm up so they can enjoy the games and the growing downtown area.

