High school artists compete for chance to display work in US Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school students in parts of Mid-Michigan have a chance to showcase their artwork in the Capitol as part of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg - who represents the counties of Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, St. Joseph, and parts of Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo counties - announced Wednesday that artwork submissions are currently being accepted.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual nationwide contest open to high school students who are U.S. citizens or legal residents. The winning artwork from each congressional district is displayed in the Capitol for one year.

Entries should be photographed and emailed with a typed copy of the 2023 Student Release form to Julie.McGuire@mail.house.gov by midnight on April 26. The artwork should not exceed 26″ high x 26″ wide x 4″ deep, including the frame. For more information on guidelines and submission instructions and a link to the 2023 Student Release form can be found on the Congressional Art Competition website.

The 2022 winning piece of artwork, entitled “Changing Seasons,” was created by Katelyn Richards of Lumen Christi Catholic School in Jackson County.

