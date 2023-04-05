Fowler emergency alert sirens found not working, then repaired

(WSMV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - A field test of emergency sirens in Fowler Wednesday morning revealed a problem and they were not working.

Dallas Township Fire Chief Vern Feldpausch said testing revealed the fuses were blown. The fuses were replaced and the sirens were running again by 10 a.m., according to Feldpausch.

He said they will be tested again on Thursday.

