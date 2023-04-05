Fowler emergency alert sirens found not working, then repaired

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - A field test of emergency sirens in Fowler Wednesday morning revealed a problem and they were not working.

Dallas Township Fire Chief Vern Feldpausch said testing revealed the fuses were blown. The fuses were replaced and the sirens were running again by 10 a.m., according to Feldpausch.

He said they will be tested again on Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.