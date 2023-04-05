Former Spartan Catherine Parenteau on top of the pickleball world

NAPLES, Fla. (WILX) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country; a former Michigan State student athlete is reaping the rewards of getting into the sport early.

Growing up, Montréal native Catherine Parenteau excelled in tennis, climbing into the top five nationally in her age group.

She took a scholarship to play at the University of Arkansas, but transferred to Michigan State.

After three years, her eligibility ran out.

“I was kind of just part of the coaching staff kind of helping the girls and the team, but I miss competing,” Parenteau told News 10.

Her coach at the time, Simone Jardim, offered her a proposition.

“She said ‘Catherine, why don’t you come play pickleball? I just tried it and I really like it,’ and I just remember looking at her and I was like ‘Pickleball?’ like, what is that? Shortly after that night that I tried it, I got a membership at a club and just started playing three to four times a week and just completely fell in love with it.”

As it turns out, being a tennis player helped Parenteau as pickleball came rather easy.

“If you have a tennis background or any racket sports, really you’re gonna be good right away.”

In fact, six months into playing, Parenteau was competing at a U.S. Open.

Back then it was the biggest tournament of the year,” Parenteau said. “It was just kind of the beginning of my career...I’ll just keep on playing and see what happens.”

Well, she won the 5.0 mixed bracket title and has added over 50 titles since, including 21 on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour.

Now, she’s ranked second in the world in women’s pickleball.

“Every weekend, I want to add one more,” she said.

From hobby to high stakes, Parenteau competes around the country while teaching others the sport that changed her life.

Parenteau and her partner run pickleball clinics after her events on the PPA Tour.

“It’s just growing and growing and I enjoy teaching people because it just feels like whenever you teach them, they’re very passionate about it.”

“I’m just super grateful to do what I do. I just I love it. It doesn’t even feel like I’m working ever because I’m just loving it so much.”

She also competes in Major League Pickleball, where 12 teams comprised of both men and women play for championships in six events throughout the season.

