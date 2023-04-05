First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After rounds of heavy rainfall many area rivers and creeks in the Lansing area have flood concerns. For the latest information click on this link: https://www.wilx.com/weather/alerts/

We have an extended period of dry weather ahead that will help with the high river levels across the area. Each day today through Sunday promises to be mostly sunny. High temperatures today through Saturday will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the low 30s. Easter Sunday we keep the sunshine going and we warm to the low 60s with an overnight low in the low 40s. We have a very small chance of a shower Monday, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid 60s. The warming trend continues next week with the possibility of high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80º by the end of the week.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 6, 2023

Average High: 54º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1929

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1920

Jackson Record High: 88º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 15º 1982

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.