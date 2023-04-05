Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Technical High School, a new addition to the Lansing School District, has officially opened enrollment for its 2023-24 freshman class.

The district already offers career and technical education programs, but the new school will provide even more hands-on programs in health, computer, construction and culinary science to help set students on an early path to achieving their career goals.

Lansing Technical High School will be housed at the Hill Center, which has previously housed several career and technical education programs in the district. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner believes that the addition of a high school dedicated to career and technical education is a step toward job security for trade workers of the future.

“There is something so powerful, and so wonderful about a student spending time in school, knowing that when they’re done, with the love and the support of the district, that they’re going to be able to not just have a job, but a career,” Shuldiner said.

Although Lansing Tech classrooms are still under construction, several career-based programs, including the fire academy, are currently in operation at the Hill Center. Senior Ambrose Moore, a fire academy student, shared that the experience builds character, gives him a drive, and shows him something new. Even if he doesn’t become a firefighter, Moore said the career tech classroom experience is valuable.

“It gives you a drive. It shows you something new,” Moore said. “Even if you’re not going to take this out of high school, you still know everything that they taught you, and it can really come in handy.”

Justin Sheehan, the director of the Lansing Promise program, which covers the cost of college enrollment after graduation, believes that by giving students access to trade skills and easing the cost burden of a college education, they can achieve their career goals.

“We have kids who want to get moving, who want to build their career, who want to start out and come out of high school ready to enter the labor market,” Sheehan said.

For now, Lansing Tech will only have a freshman class, but by 2026, it will be able to support a full student body. The school has 20 enrollments so far, but there are still spots left. Interested families can enroll through the Lansing School District website.

