City of Jackson holds event connecting homeless to resources

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People who are struggling to find a stable home will be able to get some help on Thursday in Jackson.

The city as well as the group Residents in Action are hosting a homeless resource event at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 801 S. Mechanic St., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(WILX)

The event is all about connecting people who need help finding a place to stay with the resources that are available across the city.

There will also be free food and giveaways.

