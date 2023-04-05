Capital City Film Festival kicks off with preview party at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Film Festival is back this year, celebrating filmmakers and artists from all around the world.

The festival, taking place in multiple locations throughout the Lansing area, kicks off Wednesday with a preview party held at the former Sears building in the Frandor Shopping Center.

The event showcased short film projects by members of the community, and the festivities continue with a red-carpet premiere party on Thursday. The premiere party features an art exhibit, free food and drinks, and a short film feature.

The 10-day festival celebrates artists from around the world and features a mix of independent films, live music, interactive media and more.

For more information about the festival, including a full schedule of events and locations, visit the official website.

