Adrian police release shooting suspect photos

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department released photos of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting incident on Monday afternoon.

Police report at approximately 2:54 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of State St. for three subjects shooting guns.

Officers said they received several calls about the men in the area along the Kiwanis Trail and the train tracks.

Officers were told one of the subjects had a gun. Witness statements led officers to the shooting location in the 300 block of Logan St.

There was gunshot damage to the residence, but no injuries are believed to have occurred, according to police.

The suspects are described as:

1. Black male, 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants or jeans.

2. White male 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants

3. Hispanic male 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing all black clothing.

