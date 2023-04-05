2 dogs taken to animal hospital following Lansing fire

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two dogs were taken to an animal hospital following a fire Wednesday morning in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire in the 900 block of Hein Ave. at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Ingham County Animal Control transported the dogs for veterinary attention.

Officials report a minor was in the home at the time of the fire, but did not release information on the child’s condition.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Money returned to Michigan victim after losing $79K through debt payment scam
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ask for help with subject ID in alleged building hit-and-run
Moose in Upper Peninsula gets police escort to safety from DNR

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details.
Wednesday welcomes severe weather as a First Alert Weather Day
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday welcomes severe weather as a First Alert Weather Day
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing
More road flooding expected with incoming storms for Meridian Township, Lansing