2 dogs taken to animal hospital following Lansing fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two dogs were taken to an animal hospital following a fire Wednesday morning in Lansing.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire in the 900 block of Hein Ave. at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Ingham County Animal Control transported the dogs for veterinary attention.

Officials report a minor was in the home at the time of the fire, but did not release information on the child’s condition.

