Your Health: Voice therapy for transgender people

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Transgender people often struggle with discrimination and harassment, which can lead to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Now, new programs are helping people in transition communicate in a way that is comfortable, and gender-affirming.

Seanna grew up in rural West Virginia, in a small town where she buried her true feelings about her gender for years.

“I’ve been a fish out of water my entire life,” she says.

Five years ago, she lost a close friend and was hospitalized for depression.

“That was the first time that I had admitted to anyone that I was trans,” she says. “This is why I’ve never felt, you know, connected to the male experience. This is why like when someone calls me sir, I’ve always cringed inside.”

Two years ago, during COVID-19 isolation, Seanna started medically transitioning from male to female, starting with hormones. But she still wasn’t happy with how she sounded.

That’s when she sought out gender-affirming voice coaching.

“Most of the patients that we see here can achieve their goals or close to their goals with voice therapy alone, which is a significantly less invasive option,” says speech therapist Anna Lichtenstein.

Lichtenstein works with patients on pitch, resonance, speech patterns, and breathing. Men and women approach each differently.

“We start at a sound level, playing around with weird sounds and coordinating them,” Lichtenstein explained.

They practice sentences and conversation. Seanna saw a significant difference between May 2022 and now.

“Looking at where I was and where I am now, it’s crazy,” she says. “It’s really increased my quality of life.”

For Lichtenstein, it’s about giving her patients a boost of confidence.

“I want all my patients to be able to communicate with confidence out in the world,” Lichtenstein said.

Giving trans people, their voice.

Lichtenstein says most of her patients are trans women. She usually suggests patients see her for an hour every week, for a minimum of ten weeks.

