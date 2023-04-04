Your Health: Ion robot targets lung cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer in men and women. The five-year survival rate is only about 20%. That’s because by the time you know you have it the cancer has progressed. If doctors can diagnose it earlier the cure rate is over 90%.

Rodney Poche is on a mission: collecting enough special coins to give to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and that adds up to quite a lot of coins!

“I have six kids, 30 grandkids, eight great-grandkids, and three on the way,” Rodney says.

Rodney feels blessed for each day he has with his family. Doctors found cancer in his kidney that they removed two years ago, then it spread to his lung.

“Lung cancers are hard to detect because they usually start at just a few millimeters in size, and you can’t see that on a chest x-ray,” says thoracic surgeon Dr. Brian Mitzman.

Dr. Mitzman is one of the first to use an ion robotic assisted navigation bronchoscopy to help pinpoint exactly where the cancer is.

“It’s a tiny camera that will go down the airway of the patient and go inside the patient’s lung,” Dr. Mitzman explains. “It takes the patient’s CT scan and builds us this 3D augmented GPS pathway and tells us exactly where to go so we could get out to where their tiny little two-millimeter nodule is. We inject a little dye into it so that when we go to do the lung resection, it glows for us.”

Rodney had a tiny cancer nodule in the upper part of his right lung, a spot Dr. Mitzman says they would never be able to see on a CT scan.

“Without this technology, we would end up having to take out a fairly large piece of his lung to make sure we got all of the cancer,” Dr. Mitzman said.

Instead, he removed just a small piece about the size of a quarter. Rodney recovered in days instead of weeks, and he is now cancer-free, just in time for three new family members to arrive this spring.

Many other hospitals are using this technology in biopsies. The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah is one of the first in the country to use this technology to mark tumors during surgery.

