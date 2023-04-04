Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday April 5th a First Alert Weather Day. Thunderstorms containing damaging winds, hail and possibly a few tornadoes are possible Wednesday afternoon.

We will start the day Wednesday in a warm, humid, unstable air mass. At any time Wednesday a shower or thunderstorm could pop-up in the warm and humid air. Our main focus will be on a cold front pressing into the area that will bring the risk of severe weather. The timing on the front should bring it into our area during the early to mid-afternoon. All forms of severe weather are possible with any thunderstorms Wednesday. Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center early this morning moved most of lower Michigan into the Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather Wednesday. Even outside of any thunderstorms wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible Wednesday.

Stay with WILX News 10 for updates as the details on our storm chances come in to better focus. If you haven’t done so already download the WILX News 10 First Alert Weather app from Google Play or the Apple Store. Search “WILX Weather” for our free weather app.

